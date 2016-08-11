Amsalem: Abolish Western Wall arrangement

Interior Committee head David Amsalem said that the Western Wall Arrangement should be cancelled and the original arrangement reinstalled.

Knesset Interior Committee head David Amsalem (Likud) called today on the Prime Minister to cancel the "Western Wall arrangement" and to return to former prayer arrangements which existed until now.

Amsalem wrote that cancelling the agreement would "Lower the flames and reduce disputes. The potential for dispute is there when the subject is raised. If American Jews will be insulted, it's OK."

The arrangement which was agreed in the cabinet last January required Women of the Wall to refrain from worshiping in the women's section and a new prayer area will be prepared for them at the Southern Wall, north of Robinson Arch and south of the Mugrabi Gate. Mixed prayers for women and men will take place there without a partition.

The members of the Knesset Interior Committee visited the Western Wall Plaza this morning and then returned to the Knesset where they discussed the reform demands to implement the arrangement approved in the government.

The haredi members of the committee did not take part in the visit as it included representatives of the Reform Movement in Israel.

