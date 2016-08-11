9 Arabs arrested for rioting in East Jerusalem

Police forces arrested nine Arabs on suspicion of throwing stones, projectiles and Molotov cocktails at Jews in East Jerusalem.





Border Police and Jerusalem police conducted an operation Tuesday night in which they arrested nine East Jerusalem Arabs from the Shuafat and El-Aida refugee camps and from the Ras El-Amud and Issawiya neighborhoods.

The Arabs were arrested on suspicion of throwing stones and Molotov cocktails and shooting firebombs at Jews living in neighborhoods adjacent to Arab dwellings in Jerusalem.

As part of the security deployment in Jerusalem, and in particular in the northern neighborhoods, police have placed snipers in strategic positions in order to maintain the quiet which has pervaded in the capital recently.

Jerusalem police spokesmen said that "the police will continue to act firmly against rioters who wish to endanger the lives of law abiding citizens and will endeavor to press charges against them."

Just recently, police arrested a gang of terrorists who threw rocks and firebombs at worshipers who came to pray at Rachel's Tomb at the outskirts of Bethlehem.