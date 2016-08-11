IDF closes two weapon factories, nabs wanted terrorists

In the course of an operation in the village of Yatta Monday night, IDF forces from the Judea brigade together with Border Police sealed off a weapons manufacturing outlet and arrested its suspected owner for interrogation.

Concurrently, during the course of the night searches were conducted to locate weapons in the vicinity of the village. During the searches, homemade weapons were discovered with corresponding bullets as well as a suitcase containing 15 knives, bullets and inciteful materials.

Additionally, coordinated activities of the Menashe brigade and Border police led to the closure of a weapons manufacturing outlet in Jenin.

Since the beginning of 2016, more than 370 weapons have been confiscated and 36 weapons manufacturing centers closed in the course of anti-terror operations taking place in Judea and Samaria.

The IDF spokesman reported that during the course of the night, Border Police and IDF forces arrested six suspects on suspicion of terror activities as well as disturbances of the peace and violence towards civilians and towards IDF forces. One suspect was arrested in the Jenin sector, one in the Benjamin sector, one in the Efraim sector and three in the village of Bita in the Judea sector. The suspects were taken by the IDF for interrogation.

During the course of the night, the IDF together with Border Police, the Civil Administration and Samaria police also accompanied about 800 people who entered the precinct of Joseph's tomb in Shechem. During the prayers there were a number of violent disturbances. IDF forces dispersed the agitators. There were no injuries and no damage was caused during these incidents.