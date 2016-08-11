R. Kanievsky’s medical miracle

Doctors said the unborn baby had a severe heart defect, but Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky insisted again and again: “The boy is healthy.”

In recent days Rabbi Kanievsky’s medical miracle has become the talk of the Jerusalem Torah world. The miracle came to light through a Torah scholar in the community of Maalot Dafna, in Eastern Jerusalem.

According to the story, when the scholar’s wife was five months pregnant, she underwent a comprehensive medical examination during which a severe heart defect was discovered. The couple were beside themselves over this news, and consulted with many other doctors, all of whom concurred that the defect was fatal and untreatable. There was no way the baby could be born and live.

One of Israel’s most prominent medical consultants said that perhaps the problem could be fixed via a complex operation at a hospital in Boston, but the chances of fixing the defect were slim.

In their distress, the couple consulted with Rabbi Kanievsky, who listened intently to the heartfelt distress of the couple and said emphatically that “There is no defect. It’s a healthy child.” And so it was.