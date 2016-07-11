Trump: Obama 'the worst thing to ever happen to Israel'

Trump attacks Obama at rally,claims president 'the worst thing' to happen to Israel and that US must stand firm with Israel.'

A day before America is set to go to the polls, Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump said that President Barack Obama has been "the worst thing to ever happen to Israel." at a campaign rally in Florida.



"We must stand firm alongside Israel and its war against Islamic terrorism," he said.

Hillary Clinton has a four percentage-point lead over Donald Trump, according to Fox News' final national pre-election poll of likely voters.

The Democratic party nominee is ahead by 48-44 percent, while Libertarian Candidate Gary Johnson receives 3 percent and Green Party Candidate Jill Stein gets 2 percent.

A CBS News poll released on Monday showed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holding a 4-point lead over Republican Donald Trump, 45 percent to 41 percent.

The survey of 1,753 U.S. adults was taken Nov. 2-6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Clinton maintains a lead of 4 points in both the head to head matchup with Trump and the 4-way matchup which includes the third party candidates.

A Washington Post/ABC poll released earlier on Monday also found Clinton with a 4 percentage point lead. A separate Bloomberg Politics-Selzer & Co poll found a 3 point lead for the former secretary of state