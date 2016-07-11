Clinton wins final Fox News poll

Hillary Clinton has a four percentage-point lead over Donald Trump, according to Monday's final Fox News national pre-election poll of likely voters.

The Democratic party nominee is ahead by 48-44 percent, while Libertarian Gary Johnson receives 3 percent and the Green Party's Jill Stein gets 2 percent.

“Republican partisans have mostly come home, but it looks to be too little, too late for Trump,” says Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducts the Fox News Poll along with Democratic counterpart Chris Anderson. “Unless his voters are really shy, it seems his upwards trend has stalled just short of the goal line.”

“The over 1-in-10 voters who don't like either candidate tend to think Clinton has the temperament and qualifications to be president, but Trump doesn't,” says Anderson. “And that looks to be the difference in the election.”

The Fox News survey of 1,295 likely voters was conducted Nov. 3-6 via landlines and cellphones. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.