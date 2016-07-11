The Next Provocation from "Women of the Wall"

The head of Women of the Wall called on the Rabbi of the Kotel to bring a large menorah to the women's section during Chanuka.

Anat Hoffman, the head of the organization "Women of the Wall," sent a letter to the Rabbi of the Western Wall, Shmuel Rabinowitz, asking him to place a menorah in the women's section of the Western Wall Plaza during the Chanuka holiday so that women can have their own candle-lighting ceremony at the Western Wall.

Hoffman relied on the opinion of Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber, who ruled last year that the exclusion of women from the Chanuka candle-lighting ceremony constituted “unacceptable discrimination" against women, and called for women to be allowed to participate in the ceremony.

Hoffman writes that despite the ruling of the Deputy Attorney General women did not properly participate in the candle-lighting ceremony last Chanuka. Only one time, for the fourth Chanuka candle, was a candle lit by women, Minister Gila Gamliel and MK Tzipi Livni.

"In our view" Hoffman wrote," a (second) large menorah should be placed in the women's section so that the women can have a ceremony parallel to the men's, or the main menorah should be placed in the plaza where women can have access to the ceremony with dignity. We emphasize that we do not believe that (the token inclusion of women) makes any difference if the main ceremony is held only with men, without the (full) participation of women."