Israel to participate in World Walking Day

Israel will participate in World Walking Day this coming Friday as part of its campaign to raise awareness of the importance of physical activity among Israelis.

Most member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) participate in the annual World Walking Day, including Israel.

According to many studies, walking is the most common form of exercise among most sections of the population and is both healthy and suitable for all ages. Experts recommend that individuals integrate walking as an exercise into their daily routines as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Israel's participation in World Walking Day this year is being coordinated by the Ministry of Culture and Sport, the Ministry of Health, and The Association for International Sport for All (TAFISA).

18 local municipalities across Israel will participate in World Walking Day activities, which include hikes of 1-3 miles. Both children and the elderly are invited to take part in the activities.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman said that "exercise is part of a healthy lifestyle that is important for preventing chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. Even during our busy lives it is important to find time to walk (and exercise) during the day. It is possible and it is healthy."

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev said that "World Walking Day is your time to decide to 'go for it.' Walking is more than just an exercise. It is quality time with yourself or with your family, It is a great time to talk to friends. Everyone will do what is good for himself. I like to walk by the shore. It For me it is quality time to relax my mind and body."