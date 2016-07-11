Syria daily dismisses Raqa Operation

Damascus, Nov 7, 2016 (AFP) - The Syrian Al-Watan newspaper, which is close

to the government, on Monday dismissed a new assault on the Islamic State

group's Syrian stronghold of Raqa as a "media" operation.



The daily said the fight, led by the Kurdish-Arab Syrian Democratic Forces

(SDF) was intended to "focus American public opinion on the 'war on terror'

and show the seriousness of the current administration in the fight against

the terrorist group ISIS."



Citing what it described as a "Western diplomatic source in Paris," the

newspaper said the SDF lacked the capacity to fight ISIS "even if they were

backed by Washington and Paris with all their power."



The daily said the operation's "sudden announcement" was intended to "cover

up the inability of the US to make quick and qualitative progress in

cooperation with the Iraqi army in Mosul," citing the same source.

It also said the operation was timed to coincide with the US presidential

elections, which take place Tuesday, especially "with the scandals surrounding

the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton."



The SDF is a key ally of the US-led coalition fighting IS in Iraq and

Syria, where it does not coordinate its strikes with the government in

Damascus.



President Bashar al-Assad's government accuses the US-led coalition of

failing to tackle ISIS in Syria, and alleges that Washington and other

supporters of rebel groups fuel "terrorism" in the country.