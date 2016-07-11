Murder or heroism? Ex-officer arrested for shooting

Ex-IDF officer arrested after relative claims he confessed to murder. Suspect says accuser is a convicted criminal and is unreliable.

A former IDF officer was arrested this week on suspicion he committed an act of murder roughly two years ago.

The claim, made by a relative of the ex-officer, disputes the official record of an incident that took place in southern Israel some two years ago.

According to the officer’s testimony at the time, while on the outskirts of an IDF facility in southern Israel, he observed a terrorist approaching the facility while driving an all-terrain vehicle.

When he ordered the man to halt, the terrorist refused and drew a knife. He was thus forced to shoot him in self-defense.

The officer was later awarded for his actions.

Now, however, a relative of the officer claims he confessed to him that the story he told his superiors after the incident was a lie, and that he had planted the knife at the scene to justify his shooting.

But the ex-officer’s accuser has a history has brought the reliability of his claim into question.

A convicted criminal who served time for fraud and criminal impersonation, the accuser, says the suspect’s attorney, is an unreliable witness whose claims should not be grounds for arrest.