New law okays ban on entry for Israel boycotters

A proposal originally put forward by former MK Yinon Magal (Jewish Home) passed its first Knesset reading on Monday morning, with a majority of 9 in favor versus 3 opposed.

After Magal gave up his seat in the Knesset, MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) took it upon himself to push the law forward.

The proposal explains, "In recent years, calls to boycott the State of Israel have become more common. It seems the international war on Israel has opened an additional front, which Israel has thus far avoided planning for and dealing with. This proposal attempts to prevent individuals or representatives of organizations, associations, and companies who support a boycott on Israel from working towards their goals and forwarding their ideas on Israeli soil and under Israeli jurisdiction."

"This simple, trivial law passed its first Knesset reading today," said Smotrich.

"It shows the country is a healthy country who loves her lovers and fights her enemies. The State of Israel is fighting on several fronts simultaneously. The IDF protects our borders, and in addition, we're fighting a war against BDS and others who wish to boycott Israel. It's time we stop turning the other cheek and start preventing BDS and other anti-Semites who are constantly working to harm Israel from entering our country."