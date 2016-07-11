IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

How are Jews balloting for Israel? A higher calling

Radio: Aliyah and the US Election.

Contact Editor
David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Olim arrive in Israel with Nefesh B'Nefesh
Olim arrive in Israel with Nefesh B'Nefesh
Flash 90

David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff take a last minute look at how the US elections can effect Israel, and how it relates to making Aliyah.



Loading....

Click here to download the podcast




Tags:Aliyah Time


Related Stories