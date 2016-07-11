David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff take a last minute look at how the US elections can effect Israel, and how it relates to making Aliyah.
How are Jews balloting for Israel? A higher calling
Radio: Aliyah and the US Election.
David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff, 07/11/16 08:35
Olim arrive in Israel with Nefesh B'Nefesh
Flash 90
