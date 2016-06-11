Palestinian Authority: Israel trying to kill Abbas

Israeli is planning to "eliminate Abbas politically and physically" as it did to Yasser Arafat - according to the newest Palestinian Authority libel against Israel. So reports Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), which monitors anti-Israel incitement in PA media reports and official statements.

With the 12th anniversary of the death of arch-terrorists and ex-PA leader Yasser Arafat approaching, the PA has revived its old libel that Israel murdered Arafat, ignoring the fact that it has been disproven by several different medical teams. To add insult to injury, the PA is now adding warnings of an impending Israeli "assassination" of current PA leader Mahmoud Abbas.

Sample PA quotes to this effect: "The Israeli statements regarding President Abbas are most dangerous," said Fatah spokesman Osama Al-Qawasmi, "and testify to an Israeli plot in the region and exploitation of the situation in order to eliminate Abbas politically and physically." So reported PA news agency Maan last week.

Qawasmi continued, "Fatah views with full severity the attempts to repeat what happened with the late Yasser Arafat and the use of the same means in the elimination attempts."

PLO Executive Committee member and Secretary-General of the PFLP Ahmed Majdalani also repeated the two libels, stating that Israel wants to copy "the scenario of the assassination of the late Yasser Arafat."

An editorial in the official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida last week quoted Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, calling him the "Israeli Minister of Death." It said that he spoke with the Al-Quds newspaper and "attacked [PA leader] Mahmoud Abbas and called to 'replace him' with a new leadership... Anyone who will go back and review what happened to the late president, the symbol Yasser Arafat... can understand the Israeli method of dealing with the Palestinian leaders in general and with the decision makers in particular. There is no need to remind the Palestinians and the Israelis of the cruel campaign against the symbol Yasser Arafat, until he was brought for burial after being poisoned by the Israeli intelligence and the mercenary henchmen."

PMW cites additional sources and officials making the same point. For years, PMW has shown the extensive incitement and anti-Israel hatred fostered by Palestinian Authority sources, which has arguably led to many dozens of murderous terrorist attacks against Israelis.

It was reported just last week that a new Palestinian Authority school – where youngsters will arrive daily for their education in PA culture, history and mores – will be named after Salah Khalaf, one of the planners of the murders of the 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics in 1972.