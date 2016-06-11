Prosecution: Cancel Katsav's parole hearing

Prosecution calls for parole hearing for ex-president to be cancelled due to procedures not being met.

The State Prosecutor’s Office has asked the parole board to cancel the parole hearing scheduled for this coming Friday for former President Moshe Katsav, Channel 10 reported.

According to the report, the prosecution says that the parole board has not yet received the opinion of the Israel Prison Service, which is required before the hearing can take place.

The prosecution also said that six months must pass between the previous parole hearing and the next one, and only three months have passed since Katsav's last request for an early release was denied.

The August decision not to grant Katsav an early release was reached unanimously. Katsav was found guilty by Israeli courts of rape and sexual assault of subordinates.

He denied the charges and continues to do so, although that lessened his chances for early release. Various feminist groups in August vociferously demanded that despite his good behavior and depressed condition, he be denied parole.

