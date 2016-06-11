Israeli-Americans overwhelmingly support Trump

New numbers show Trump winning 75% of the Israeli-American vote, which is largely based out of Judea and Samaria.

Like last election's Republican candidate Mitt Romney, this year's Republican candidate Donald Trump has succeeded in winning the support of 75% of Israeli-Americans. The reason is suspected to be Trump's massive support for Judea, Samaria, and the haredi sector; however, Trump is also supported by most of the irreligious and traditional sectors as well.

There are 300,000 Israeli-Americans with voting rights living in Israel, and 100,000 of them have expressed their intent to vote in the upcoming elections. Of those, 75% intend to vote for Trump, according to details released by the Trump campaign in Israel.

Half of the voters are National Religious, many of them living in Judea and Samaria. There are also countless haredi Jews among the voters.

Previous votes, which did not include residents of Judea and Samaria, also showed Trump in the lead.

Romney's 2012 campaign won the support of 80% of Israeli-American voters.

The Republican Party has sent out several envelopes containing the ballots of Israeli-American voters who did not want to rely on traditional mail services, instead handing their ballot directly to their representatives.

CEO of the Israel Chapter of Republicans Abroad Mark Zel said, "We're seeing that Trump's support crosses religious sectors' lines, he's won the support of nearly 100% of religious voters in Judea and Samaria, as well as with the haredim, but even irreligious and traditional Jews have given him the majority vote."

The polls have continued fluctuating, giving Trump, then Clinton, then Trump the lead vote. However, neither candidate has the support of a true majority.