Police crack down on terror at Rachel's Tomb

Police arrested a terror ring which would throw rocks and explosives at those coming to pray at Rachel's Tomb in Jerusalem.

21 Arab terror suspects were arrested over the course of the past several months on suspicions of throwing rocks, firecrackers, and homemade explosives at those coming to pray by the Tomb of the matriarch Rachel in Jerusalem.

The suspects, 16 of whom are under the age of 18 and who live in Judea and Samaria, were arrested as part of police operations of late to crack down on Arabs terrorists throwing rocks, firecrackers, and explosive devices at those coming to pray at Rachel’s Tomb.

During the course of investigations, it was revealed that, in most cases, the suspects worked together as a cohesive “ring” that systematically and methodically planned the obtainment of firecrackers and the preparation of homemade explosives.

It was also revealed that the suspects prepared the explosives based on instructions they had read on the internet.

The suspects would gather near the Tomb, generally on Fridays in the afternoon hours; they would approach the Tomb, throw the explosives, and run off. Often, their retreat would also include rock-throwing.

The suspects obtained the firecrackers from a building-supply store in the Aida refugee camp. During the course of police operations, police confiscated hundreds of boxes of firecrackers from the store.

Police said this morning, “Police view seriously disturbances at the Tomb of Rachel. [These disturbances] caused damage and endangered the lives of those coming to pray and security forces. Police activity at the facility, both overt and covert, including arrests and suspect investigations and the bringing of suspects to justice, will continue. Most of the suspects have had charges issued against them pending indictments.”