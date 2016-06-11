Female terrorist plans attack, gets arrested

Border police arrest Old City resident after she expresses intent to carry out terror attack; find knives, Quran, in her home.

A 36-year-old Palestinian woman was arrested in her home in Jerusalem's Old City early Sunday morning, after she expressed her desire and intent to carry out a terror attack.

Police officers, as well as Border Police officers, arrived at her home and conducted a search, finding two knives next to a volume of the Quran.

The suspect has been arrested and sent for interrogation at the Merhav David police station. Her arrest warrant is expected to be extended by the court.

On Thursday, another terrorist was neutralized near the entrance to the Binyamin town of Ofra, when he tried to carry out a stabbing attack against security forces stationed at the junction.

None of the soldiers were injured in that attack.