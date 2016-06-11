Canada and the European Union have signed CETA (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement) and SPA (strategic partnership agreement) agreements, meant to strengthen cooperation on the issues of energy, weather changes, immigration, peaceful pluralism, fighting terror, world peace and security, and multilateral cooperation.

The CETA removes over 99% of tariffs hindering trade between the EU and Canada. It is expected to increase bilateral trade by 12 billion Euros per year, as well as generate growth and new jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.

The agreement would also raise the number of Syrian immigrants accepted into Canada and other Western countries.

In their joint announcement following the signing of the agreements, both Canada and the EU said they were "working to ensure that multiculturalism will be acknowledged and encouraged."

They also emphasized the "importance of sharing responsibility for the many refugees and immigrants" and in "effective response to the challenges implicit in managing waves of immigration and refugees."

In an interview with CBC, Immigration Minister John McCallum said Canada intends to cooperate with billionaire George Soros to raise the number of "Middle Eastern" refugees absorbed into Canada and other Western nations.