Watch: Trump rushed off stage by security during rally

Republican presidential candidate rushed off stage by the Secret Service during rally in Reno, only to return a short time later.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was rushed off stage by security officers during a campaign appearance in Reno, Nevada, on Saturday, AFP reported.

However, Trump reappeared several minutes later to cheers from his fans, declaring, "Nobody said it was going to be easy for us.”

“I want to thank the Secret Service. They don’t get enough credit. They are amazing people,” he added.

Just before the fracas, Trump could be seen shielding his eyes from the lights in order to peer into the crowd, according to AFP.

There were signs of a struggle in the crowd as three agents led Trump away, shielding his body.

Soon after, police officers escorted a man into a bathroom away from the crowd. Several officers followed him inside, and several more stayed outside, guarding the door, according to a report in The New York Times.

Trump then resumed his speech, appearing unrattled by the incident.

A CNN reporter at the venue cited unnamed local law enforcement sources who said there had been a report of a gun in the crowd and a suspect in custody.