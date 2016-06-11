House Speaker: Vote for Trump

Paul Ryan urges voters across the country to vote for the Republican Party nominee, agrees to attend his rally.

House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Saturday urged voters across the country to vote for the Republican Party on Tuesday, including GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, The Hill reports.

Ryan's expression of support for Trump came in an op-ed outlining House Republicans' "Better Way" policy agenda.

"So go to better.gop and take a look at what a unified Republican government can get you. And then vote Republican -- Donald Trump, our Senate candidates and our House candidates -- so we can start turning things around," Ryan wrote in the op-ed published by CNN.

Ryan also reportedly told reporters on Saturday that he would attend a rally for Trump in Wisconsin on Sunday, though the event was later canceled.

Ryan’s statements come after he distanced himself from the Republican nominee last month, following the 2005 Access Hollywood hot mic tape in which the real estate mogul was heard making obscene comments about women.

Ryan declared his support for Trump in June after originally saying he was “not quite ready” to endorse the billionaire, but he has been critical of him at times.

The House Speaker announced earlier this week that he cast an early vote for the GOP nominee, according to The Hill.

"This election offers a fundamental choice: between staying on the current path of decline, or taking a better way that offers more freedom for every single American," Ryan wrote in the op-ed Saturday.

"Only Republicans are offering a better way. A unified Republican government will dedicate itself to reclaiming our founding principles and solving the country's problems," he added.

The Speaker went on to outline the House GOP's policy agenda, including steps to fight poverty, securing the U.S. border, rebuilding the military, repealing Obamacare and repairing the tax code.

Ryan then went on to attack Hillary Clinton, arguing that the Democratic presidential nominee does not have a plan to solve the nation's major problems and "address our biggest challenges."

"For her, the driving force is the government -- not the individual -- and the bureaucracy is filled with unelected insiders who decide what is best for us on their whim, not our consent. It is as arrogant, condescending and paternalistic as it gets," he wrote.