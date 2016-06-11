Russian PM makes surprising declaration

Russian PM says his country never denied Israel's and Jews' right to Jerusalem, Temple Mount, Western Wall.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev spoke with Channel 2 about the Israel-Russia relationship.

During the interview Medvedev was asked about UNESCO's decision to deny history and claim Israel has no connection to the Western Wall and other holy places in Jerusalem.

"I think this subject has been blown out of proportion. UNESCO has made at least ten similar decisions, worded almost identically to this one. Our country never denied Israel's or the Jewish people's rights to Jerusalem, the Temple Mount, and the Western Wall. These are clear rights and it would be absurd to deny them. This decision is definitely not made to be anti-Israel and there's no reason to politicize it," Medvedev said.

He also noted Israel's positive relationship with Russia in many areas.

"We have a few central projects on the table. Pharmaceutics, agricultural technology, energy, and gas," he said.

However, Medvedev does not intend to cut his ties with Iran, Israel's greatest enemy.

"We have a warm relationship with Israel, a good relationship that I want to strengthen. At the same time, we have relations with other countries as well, including Iran. During the period of sanctions against Iran, I ordered Russia to stop selling missiles to Iran, and when the sanctions were lifted, I acted accordingly," Medvedev explained.

Medvedev was also asked to send a message to Russian expats in Israel.

"Israel is truly a special country for us. Many emigrants know the Russian language and mentality, and that allows us to communicate more actively. That has a lot of value. I'm counting on that, and hoping it will bear fruit," Medvedev concluded.