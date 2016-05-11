ISIS calls for terror attacks in US on election day

ISIS calls for terror attacks against US voters on election day, hopes elections will be a 'dreadful calamity.'

In a special edition of ISIS' magazine, the organization called on Muslims not to participate in "rituals of democracy, claiming both Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton are anti-Islam.

It also claimed Muslims who voted for George W. Bush in the 2000 elections "share in the crimes" Bush committed against Muslims during his presidency.

Obama, too, broke almost every election promise and garnered most of the Muslim vote.

ISIS' statement continued, "Hence, as it is clear that the voter is....directly involved in the decision making process...the blood of Crusador voters is even more deserving of being spilled than the blood of Crusador combatants. May Allah make this year's US presidential election a dreadful calamity like no other to have struck America throughout its pathetic history."

Geo-political analyst Dr. Theodore Karasik has also warned of an ISIS attack.

"There is an extremely high likelihood that ISIS followers will throw off the election in the United States by using Paris-style violence in American cities," he said.

The ISIS' statement follows warnings of a possible Al-Qaeda attack the US planned for next week's election day.