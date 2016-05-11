Planned: Deadly ambush for IDF soldiers

A modern-day miracle occurred on Friday near Hevron, after a terrorist planted an explosive device near Hashoter Checkpoint in Hevron.

IDF soldiers noticed the explosives and neutralized them in time, preventing injuries and deaths.

Security forces have arrested the terrorist who planted the device.

The IDF told Arutz Sheva that the explosives were planted near the checkpoint in order to harm the IDF forces arriving in the area.

It is not yet clear if this was a "lone wolf" attack or part of a planned attempt to throw Molotov cocktails, draw soldiers into the area, and set off the explosive device as they passed the checkpoint.