Satmar: Vote for Hillary

Satmar leaders tell their followers to vote for Hillary Clinton on November 8.

Leaders of the anti-Zionist hasidic sect of Satmar have told their followers to vote for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton next week.

According to Satmar leaders, Republican candidate Donald Trump is pro-Israel and works to strengthen the Jewish state, and it is therefore forbidden to vote for him.

In the notice sent to thousands of hasidim, it said Clinton "has stood with the haredi sects for several years, when she was First Lady, New York Senator, and Foreign Minister."

Satmar often organizes anti-Israel rallies, and often organizes protests at pro-Israel gatherings in the US.