Former Military Censor attacks Cabinet Ministers

"When our soldiers cross the border there is no room for games", said Former Military Censor.

Former Military Censor Brigadier General Sima Vaknin-Gil criticized Cabinet Ministers during Operation Protective Edge for leaking information.

Vaknin-Gil even mentioned asking former Attorney General Yehuda Weinstein to open an investigation on the matter, although that never happened.

“These leaks were not approved by the censor. I asked Attorney General Weinstein to open an investigation regarding the leaks during Operation Protective Edge, but he never did,” Vaknin-Gil said. "It's different when you speak about something that happened many years ago, and it's no longer relevant, when you speak about who was for or against an attack that never happened. Operation Protective Edge happened within Gaza. When our soldiers are across the border, there's no room for games. I thought that a red line was crossed. When our soldiers cross the border there is no room for games."

Weinstein decided not to open an investigation, saying, "Unfortunately, even though this was classified information, leaks are common."