Coalition chairman: Rabin’s murder was ‘not political’

Coalition chairman says Rabin’s murder was not political, had nothing to do with politicians.

Coalition chairman and Likud MK David Bitan said Saturday that the assassination of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin 21 years ago by a Jewish extremist was not due to the actions or words of politicians, but was rather perpetrated by a single individual in order to halt the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians.

“This was not a political murder, and it had nothing to do with politicians. It was a murder committed by one individual who wanted to stop the (peace) process,” Bitan said during a gathering in Holon.

The remarks by Bitan came on the eve of the annual Tel Aviv memorial ceremony for Rabin, which the Likud MK stressed he would not be attending. Bitan added that he believed the ceremony, set to take place Saturday night, should be funded by the state. “If it was up to me,” Bitan said, “I would have the state fund the event, and have an official state event, not a left-wing event.”