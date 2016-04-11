Three Americans killed in shooting attack in Jordan

Three U.S. military members killed in shooting attack outside a military base in southern Jordan.

Three U.S. military members were killed outside a military base in southern Jordan on Friday, U.S. officials said, according to The Associated Press.

An American official in Washington, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the news agency one U.S. service member died at the scene and two who were wounded died at a hospital in Amman.

According to the report, shots were fired as a car carrying the Americans tried to enter the al-Jafr base near the southern Jordanian town of Mann, at about noon local time on Friday.

The American official said the U.S. government was working with Jordanian government officials to gather additional details.

In addition to the U.S. casualties, a Jordanian officer was also wounded, Jordanian officials said.

Jordan is a leading member of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State (ISIS) group in Iraq and Syria, and has been the target of jihadist attacks, but it was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting and whether it was terror-related.

Last November, a Jordanian police captain opened fire in an international police training facility, killing two Americans and three others. The government subsequently portrayed the police captain as troubled.

In June, a man killed five intelligence agents in their office in a Palestinian Arab “refugee camp” north of Amman. He was later sentenced to death.

No group claimed responsibility for that shooting, which authorities said was "an individual and isolated act". Two weeks later a car bomb killed seven soldiers near a makeshift Syrian refugee camp in Jordan's remote north. That attack was claimed by ISIS.

