The tower which changed the world from being mono-lingual to having 70 languages.

After the flood, the people went to war against G-d Himself. Hashem's creative punishment was to confuse their communication, changing Hebrew to seventy different languages.

Hebrew is the language of the Jewish People. What does it mean to be a Hebrew?

Plus: Rabbi Ari Chwatt talks about Hebrew being the source of the languages of the world. His message: Be proud to speak Hebrew.





