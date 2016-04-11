Why is the state not stopping forced soccer games on Shabbat?

High Court questions why Attorney General refuses to enforce ruling that soccer players cannot be forced to play on Shabbat.

The High Court issued an injunction Thursday ordering the State to explain why it does not enforce the "hours of work and rest" law in the soccer industry.

The Attorney General was given 90 days to respond to the injunction and explain"why he has not reversed his decision to refrain from enforcing the law" as decided by the Labor Court.

Last year, the Labor Court ruled in favor of professional soccer players from the National League who petitioned to not be forced to play soccer on Shabbat. However, the Attorney General decided to not enforce the ruling of the Labor Court in the literal sense and did not take action against soccer teams that refused to comply with the ruling.

Many players joined the National League specifically to avoid having to play on Shabbat.

Israel Zeira, the Chairman of the movement for a Jewish state, said in response that "The Justices have issued a red (penalty) card to the Attorney General for not enforcing the "hours of work and rest" law in the soccer industry."

"It is time for Attorney General Mandleblit to muster his strength and act to prohibit the abuse of forcing hundreds of soccer players to work on Shabbat against their will." Zeira added. "800 players signed a petition that they only wanted to play on weekends."