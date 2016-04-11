Comptroller: Civilian sector vulnerable to cyberattacks

Tags:ILTV
Related Stories
- Authority: Israel unprepared for natural disaster
- IDF to pay most of soldiers' higher-ed tuition
- Abbas announces support for UNESCO resolutions
- Justice minister: “BDS is the new anti-Semitism”
- Understanding the public broadcast debate
- Obama planning ‘November Surprise’ for Israel?
- Holocaust survivors get the 'runway treatment'
- Palestinian Authority tries to join interpol
- DM plans to reinforce Gaza border towns
- Israel to ‘significantly extend’ Gaza fishing zone