

What Jew Wanna Eat? Naomi Nachman presents the weekly culinary innovations and also offers original recipes. Contact the Editor Naomi Nachman,

PR photo Naomi Nachman Naomi Nahcman hosts Amy Kritzer from the blog, "What Jew Wanna Eat," blogger Liz Reuven from "Kosher Like Me" and Shoava Berezin-Bahr, Associate Director of Yachad.



Loading....





















