Are you satisfied with your financial education?

Since schools don't make financial education a required subject, many people grow up not knowing how to manage their financial affairs.

Andrew Fiebert, host of the Listen Money Matters podcast, explains the best ways you can learn about personal finance and how to manage your money. Find out how to avoid the most common financial mistakes and better your personal financial education.

When should you sell your investments? How do you know when to sell a stock? If you sell it when it is profitable, you may miss out on potential further gains if it continues to increase in value. But if you sell it when it decreases in price, you have lost money.

Douglas Goldstein, CFP, gives tips on how to make the right decision about when to buy or sell.

