Soldier wounded in shooting attack in Samaria

Terrorists opened fire on IDF position near Tulkarem in Samaria, wounding one.

An IDF soldier was wounded Thursday evening when Arab terrorists opened fire on an IDF position outside of the Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarem in Samaria, just east of Kfar Saba.

The soldier was treated at the scene, and his injuries are reported as being light.

The terrorists responsible for the attack fled the scene.

A large contingent of Israeli security forces are currently searching for the assailants. Several packs have been found in the area, and belong to the attackers.

An army spokesperson later confirmed the attack, writing that “a Palestinian gunman opened fire at IDF soldiers near Tulkarem,” adding that IDF forces were still “searching for the perpetrator.”

The attack comes after a foiled attempt to kill Israeli soldiers outside of the Samarian town of Ofra Thursday afternoon.

A knife-wielding Arab terrorist charged soldiers positioned at the junction outside of Ofra, but was shot and neutralized before he could harm them.

The terrorist later died of his injuries.