Close down both broadcasting authorities?

The new committee to solve the issue of the Israel Broadcasting Authority considers closing its replacement as well.

It was suggested at today's meeting of the committee of the Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister's office to find a solution to the issue of the public broadcasting network that both the Israel Broadcasting Authority (IBA) and the organization that was set up to replace it, the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation (IPBC), be closed.

According to a report by Channel 2, the proposal was submitted to Netanyahu during the economic crisis of 2003, when Netanyahu was Finance Minister, by the head of the Budget Department at the Finance Ministry, Amir Levi.

Netanyahu reportedly expressed support for the proposal. The money saved by closing both institutions would be used to restore the aid budget for the northern region of the country.

Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon announced yesterday that they were setting up a committee to find a solution to the crisis surrounding the two broadcasting corporations.

The new committee is expected to announce its recommendations in three weeks.