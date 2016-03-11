'Waiting in traffic for hours surreal'

Jerusalem mayor and other officials to visit street notorious for having traffic so bad commuters are often stuck waiting for hours.

Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat will come to Golda Meir Boulevard Sunday morning to see for himself how commuters suffer through bumper to bumper traffic as they enter the city via route 443.

The Kikar HaShabbat Hebrew news site reported that Barkat and other city officials will arrive at Golda Meir Boulevard at 7:00 AM Sunday to try to work out a solution to the traffic jams that can leave commuters stranded for hours.

Deputy Mayor Yossi Deutsch told Kikar that "The problem of traffic on the road has reached unbearable levels. Residents have been suffering (from the traffic) for years.

Acting Deputy Mayor Yitzhak Pindar said that that "the situation is surreal and crazy. It's my opinion that this is the greatest crisis that Jerusalem has seen in recent years."