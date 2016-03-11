Three terrorists arrested for Beit El Molotov cocktail attack

It has been cleared for publication that three terrorists who are suspected of having perpetrated an attack near Beit El last year were recently arrested.

According to the allegations, the three perpetrated hurled two firebombs on the car in which the Sofer family was traveling. The family's three-year-old daughter Tahel Sofer's seat was hit by one of them and set on fire as a result.

Her mother recounted the harrowing experience: "The firebombs smashed the rear windshield where Tahel was sitting. They fell on Tahel's seat and immediately, everything was burning. Tahel's dress, Tahel herself, her hair...It's such a nightmare, to see your child burning. For children to see their sister burning. It's very frightening. All we wanted to do is to put out the fire."

The family managed to jump out of the car, tear off the child's clothing and put out the fire as rescue forces arrived.

From the investigation by security forces, it was revealed that the attack was part of a string of such attacks perpetrated by the three in the area.

It was also revealed in the investigation that the three planned on carrying out a shooting attack as well.