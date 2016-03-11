What is the best way to teach teens life skills like budgeting and saving?

Teaching teens to be financially responsible is one of the most important jobs a parent can do.

How can you present budgeting, saving, and other financial concepts in a way that teenagers can relate to?

Tamsen Butler, author of The Complete Guide to Personal Finance for Teenagers, explains why it's important to talk to your children about money from an early age and how giving teens an allowance helps them learn basic financial concepts.

