Teaching teens to be financially responsible is one of the most important jobs a parent can do.
How can you present budgeting, saving, and other financial concepts in a way that teenagers can relate to?
Tamsen Butler, author of The Complete Guide to Personal Finance for Teenagers, explains why it's important to talk to your children about money from an early age and how giving teens an allowance helps them learn basic financial concepts.
Should a volatile market worry investors? Should a volatile market be cause for concern? On today's financial podcast, Doug Goldstein, CFP, talks about the importance of accepting the ups and downs of the market if you are a long-term investor.
If you are concerned about market volatility surrounding the upcoming U.S. presidential election and how it might affect your retirement savings, sign up for a free webinar on this topic at www.Profile-Financial.com/webinar.
