J-Street 'anti-Trump' video backfires

A J-Street video meant to portray Trump negatively for his support of Israeli 'settlements' has gone viral.

The organization J-Street, seen as representing the Jewish far-Left in the US, has publicized in recent days a video which attempts to label Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as holding positions equivalent to those of the Israeli Right.

The video, however, may have backfired for J-Street, as it has gone viral - and representatives of the Trump camp claim that it only serves to bolster support for Trump.

Representatives of the Trump campaign in Israel told Arutz Sheva: “We thank J-Street for saving us the budget for another video about the warm relationship between the US Republican Party and the State of Israel.”