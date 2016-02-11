Dozens of ISIS soldiers killed in hotel swimmng room

Iraqi aircraft killed 116 ISIS fighters in bombing runs on Mosul yesterday, including 67 who were reported to have taken part in a meeting in the ISIS 'war room,' the Kurdish news organization Rudaw reported.

The meeting took place in a swimming room at the Five Star hotel 'Ninawa,' which ISIS converted into a headquarters after ordering that all hotels in the territory the terrorist organization controls be closed down.

The attack comes as Iraqi forces entered Mosul for the first time in two years in an offensive to drive the terrorist group out of the city.