Arab vandals torch memorial to victims of Second Intifada

The memorial to Yoav Doron and Yehuda Ben-Yosef on Antenna Hill was desecrated by Arab vandals.

A group Arabs burned and destroyed the memorial to Yoav Doron and Yehuda Ben-Yosef on Antenna Hill near Hevron.

The two were accidentally killed by IDF fire during the Second Intifada in 2003 when they were mistaken for terrorists.

The memorial was erected at the scene of the tragedy, and is the site of morning prayers at sunrise every Friday.

This morning the families discovered that Arabs had set fire to the olive tree in the center of the memorial.

The Antenna Hill Memorial was previously vandalized twice in 2012.

The families filed a complaint after seeing the destruction and an investigation into the incident was launched. Har Hevron Regional Council head Yochai Damri said "This destruction joins many other attacks" against other memorials and against Jewish property, such as arson and the destruction of water pipes.

"For the families which come every week this is a painful blow." Damri continued. "We have to take action on behalf of the victims. The installation of cameras (at the site) will allow us to put an end to this desecration."