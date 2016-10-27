'Clinton is the most prepared candidate'

First lady Michelle Obama on Thursday heaped praise on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, as expected, while accusing Republican nominee Donald Trump of trying to suppress voters.

Speaking at a rally alongside Clinton in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Obama praised Clinton as the most prepared candidate for the presidency ever, adding, "Yes, more than Barack, more than Bill."

“If Hillary doesn’t win this election, that will be on us,” she continued, adding, “It will be because we did not stand with her. It will be because we did not vote for her. And that is exactly what her opponent is hoping will happen.”

Trump’s strategy, Obama claimed, is "to make this election so dirty and ugly that we don’t want any part of it.”

“So when you hear folks talking about a global conspiracy and saying that this election is rigged, understand that they are trying to get you to stay home,” she warned. “They are trying to convince you that your vote doesn’t matter, that the outcome has already been determined and you shouldn’t even bother making your voice heard. They are trying to take away your hope.”

“And just for the record, in this country, the United States of America, the voters decide our elections,” she said, according to Politico. “They’ve always decided. Voters decide who wins and who loses. Period. End of story.”

Trump has repeatedly state\d his belief that the election is rigged and President Barack Obama called on Trump to “stop whining.”

Trump is not alone in feeling that the polls are skewed and that any negative information about Hillary is barely brought to the public's attention. Clinton has experience, they claim, but very few positive accomplishments to show for it and is responsible for the debacle in Benghazi about which she lied to the American public.