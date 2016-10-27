'We approved hospitals, not houses for Arabs'

Construction approved by for Arabs in Area C will include a hospital and soccer fields, not residential units.

A senior official elaborated to Arutz Sheva the details of the security cabinet's approval of Arab building projects in Area C.

According to the source, the approved construction includes a hospital, soccer fields, and similar structures as part of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's "carrots and sticks" initiative to ease the lives of Arabs in Judea and Samaria who are not involved in terrorism.

The source emphasized that if the population benefiting from the construction was discovered to be involved in terrorism, the Defense Ministry would cancel the project.

"It's not about plans to build residential housing units." the source stressed to Arutz Sheva. "What do you prefer, that all wounded Palestinian Arabs be treated at Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaare Zedek, or (that they be treated) in Hevron?"

"We should find ways to make life easier for the Palestinian Arabs relative to the pressure exerted on them (to halt terrorism)." the source added. "At the end of the day, we live in an international environment, with all that that entails."