Terrorist given just 16 months in jail for terror plot

A terrorist who planned to gun down Israelis at the Malha Mall in Jerusalem after serving prior sentence given just 16 months in jail.

A Jerusalem district court judge, Hannah Miriam Lump, handed down a 16-month sentence on Thursday to an Arab terrorist who plotted to gun down Israeli shoppers at Jerusalem’s largest mall.

The terrorist, Abed Al-Muatay Abu-Sneineh is a 22-year old resident of the village of Kfar Akib north of Jerusalem.

The court issued the relatively short sentence as part of a plea bargain agreement, with Abu-Sneineh admitting his involvement in the plot to attack the Malha Mall in southern Jerusalem earlier this year.

Abu-Sneineh planned the attack while serving time at Ktziot Prison in southern Israel from July 2015 to January 2016. He reportedly was aided in his plans by fellow inmate Ihab Sheikh Subah.

Subah, who was released last September, told Abu-Sneineh that he intended to carry out a terror attack, and asked him to act as his accomplice. Abu-Sneineh agreed, and the pair determined to resume contact once both were released from prison.

Abu Snieneh was released in January of this year, and the next month met Subah in a cafe in Ramallah, during which the latter disclosed his plans to conduct a shooting attack against Israeli security forces stationed near Malha Mall on the southern outskirts of Jerusalem. He said he planned to strike on a Thursday afternoon, when a high concentration of soldiers would be waiting at the nearby bus stations on their way home from base for the weekend.

Subah revealed he had already gained possession of several guns and a stock of ammunition, and that he planned to wear an IDF soldier's uniform during the attack, in order to enable him to draw as close as possible to the group of soldiers and cause maximum casualties.

He told his accomplice Abu-Sneineh to conduct reconnaissance of the mall, including recording extensive video footage of the comings and goings of local public transportation, concentrations of soldiers, and access points to the site.

Abu-Sneineh agreed, but was arrested by police as soon as he finished filming.