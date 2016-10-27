18 injured in Tel Aviv bus accident

18 people were injured Thursday morning in an accident involving a tow truck and a bus on Sderot Rokah in Tel Aviv.

18 people were injured Thursday morning in an accident involving a tow truck and a bus on Sderot Rokah in Tel Aviv. MDA teams treated the injured people. A 70-year-old woman was described as in moderate condition and 17 others were lightly injured.

Ten of those injured were evacuated to Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital, five to Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva and three others to the Tel Hashomer hospital in Kiryat Ono.

Yitzhak German, a senior MDA paramedic who was first to arrive on the scene, said that "the accident involved a tow truck and a bus and there was a lot of confusion at the scene. We arrived with large teams of MDA volunteers and immediately began to evaluate those injured according to their medical condition."

"We treated 18 people on the scene including a 70-year-old in moderate condition and the rest, who were lightly injured, and we evacuated them to hospitals in the area while continuing to treat them," he added.