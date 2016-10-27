IsraelNationalNews.com

Understanding the Defense Minister's declarations

Watch: Former MK Rabbi Dov Lipman and former IDF officer Miri Eisen discuss recent interview by DM Liberman to Arab newspaper.

ILTV,

Avigdor Lieberman
Hezki Ezra




