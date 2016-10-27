Understanding the Defense Minister's declarations
Watch: Former MK Rabbi Dov Lipman and former IDF officer Miri Eisen discuss recent interview by DM Liberman to Arab newspaper.
ILTV, 27/10/16 07:55
Avigdor Lieberman
Hezki Ezra
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYUnderstanding the Defense Minister's declarations
Understanding the Defense Minister's declarations
Watch: Former MK Rabbi Dov Lipman and former IDF officer Miri Eisen discuss recent interview by DM Liberman to Arab newspaper.
ILTV, 27/10/16 07:55
Avigdor Lieberman
Hezki Ezra
Related Stories