Mike Pence:America proud to stand with Israel

Mike Pence says that Israel's cause is just and her values are our values. Watch Pence's message to Israel

Mike Pence says that he is deeply humbled to be speaking to Israelis in the holy city of Jerusalem. "Israel's fight is our fight, her cause is just and her values are our values and her fate is our fate. Israel is our most cherished ally in the world. Israel faces a threatening neighbor who seeks to wipe her off the face of the earth.

"Israel is hated by terrorists and by the failed states that support them. Israel defends herself with an army of citizen soldiers who fight their nation's battles with decency, humanity and restraint.

"Israel shows the world how to turn scarcity into plenty, poverty into wealth, as Israel takes the curses and slanders and lies of the world and turns them into blessings, how could any good person not stand with Israel?

"Donald Trump and I are proud to stand with Israel."