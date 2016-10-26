Kelly calls Trump 'sexual predator', infuriating Gingrich

Fox News host Megyn Kelly and Newt Gingrich get into a heated argument on-air about allegations against Donald Trump.

As the US presidential election enters its final stretch, Fox News host Megyn Kelly and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich engaged in a heated discussion of the allegations that Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump committed sexual assault on 'The Kelly File' program.

Gingrich is one of Trump's biggest supporters in the Republican party, while Kelly has had on ongoing feud with Trump ever since she asked Trump questions about comments he had made towards women when she moderated a debate during the Republican national primaries.

Gingrich reacted furiously to Kelly's use of the term 'sexual predator' to describe Trump.

Gingrich accused Kelly of being obsessed with sexual matters and unfair to Trump given the history of Bill Clinton, the husband of Trump's rival for the presidency, Hillary Clinton. "I want to hear you use the words 'Bill Clinton, sexual predator.'"

Kelly told Gingrich that he could "take your anger issues and spend some time working on them, Mr. Speaker."