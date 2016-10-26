New testimony in Azariya case could subvert prosecution

The security coordinator of Hevron will take the stand today, and is expected to confirm or deny previous statements made under oath.

The security coordinator for the Jewish community in Hevron, Yoni Bleichberd, is set to testify Wednesday at the military court adjudicating on the case of Elor Azariya, now on trial for shooting a wounded terrorist.

Bleichberd’s testimony is expected to have dramatic significance, as Hevron Brigade Commander Yariv Ben-Ezra had previously testified that Bleichberd, who was present at the scene during the incident in question, had told him, upon his own arrival at the scene, that the reason for the shooting was unclear.

Bleichberd will need to either confirm or deny the testimony of the Brigade Commander - in so doing, either subverting the version of the defense, or bolstering it and presenting the Brigade Commander as having lied under oath.

It will be noted that Bleichberd made no mention, while under investigation by military police, of the words that the Brigade Commander claims that Bleichberd said to him. Nevertheless, it is not completely clear whether, in his testimony today, Bleichberd will, indeed, explicitly confirm that the alleged words to the Brigade Commander were never said, or whether he will claim that the words were, indeed, said, but that he did not find it correct to bring them up during the police investigation.