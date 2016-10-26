Did Obama lie about Clinton emails?

Newly released emails appear to contradict claims by President Obama that he was unaware of Clinton's private email system.

While President Obama has in the past denied have prior knowledge of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email system, the latest Wikileaks email release is calling that claim into question – and potentially exposing the president in a televised lie.

After news of Clinton’s personal email server first broke in March, 2015, President Obama was asked about her use of the system during her tenure as Secretary of State and whether he was aware she had used it for official business.

In the March 7th, 2015 interview, President Obama denied knowing about the system, saying he first heard about the system “The same time everybody else learned it through news reports.”

After an investigation in the House of Representatives subpoenaed the emails, Clinton campaign chief John Podesta sent an email to senior Clinton aide Cheryl Mills noting the existence of Clinton emails “to and from” President Obama, and suggesting they be withheld from the investigation via executive privilege.

"Think we should hold emails to and from POTUS [President Obama]? That's the heart of his exec privilege."

Now, in the latest Wikileaks dump, a March 7th, 2015 email from Mills to Podesta has been released to the public, confirming that President Obama did in fact have emails from Mrs. Clinton’s private email server.

“[W]e need to clean this up,” Mills warned to Podesta, “he has emails from her - they do not say state.gov.”

That email was sent by Mills to Clinton’s campaign manager the same day President Obama claimed he had no prior knowledge of Clinton’s email system, despite the fact that her email address did not, as Mills noted, end in state.gov, indicating a government issued email from a state server.