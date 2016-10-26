No change in policy on MKs visiting Temple Mount

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's Office says ban on MKs visiting the Temple Mount will remain in place.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's Office made clear on Tuesday evening that there was no change in the policy regarding Knesset members visiting the Temple Mount.

The clarification came following the report on Channel 2 News which hinted that police would now recommend permitting Knesset members to enter the site, after a year in which they have been prevented from doing so.

The Prime Minister's Office responded by saying that Netanyahu will soon convene the relevant security officials, hear their views on the matter and then make a decision, and that until then, there is no change of policy on the issue.

The ban was issued about a year ago and media reports said it was put into force at the initiative of Netanyahu in order to cool tensions around the Temple Mount.

The directive received by police stated that all members of Knesset, both Jewish and Arab, should be banned from entering the Temple Mount.

In June it was reported that the ban would be lifted and MKs would be allowed to return to the Temple Mount but due to various events which occurred during the Muslim month of Ramadan, the period of fasting which is generally accompanied by Arab violence, the ban was extended. Now it will seemingly be cancelled.

During the course of Sukkot a record number of Jews visited the Temple Mount.